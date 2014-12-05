Dec 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.07 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 8.04/8.10 8.07 6 MONTHS 8.02/8.07 8.05 9 MONTHS 7.84/7.89 7.87 1 YEAR 7.78/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)