Dec 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.07 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18
2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09
3 MONTHS 8.04/8.10 8.07
6 MONTHS 8.02/8.07 8.05
9 MONTHS 7.84/7.89 7.87
1 YEAR 7.78/7.80 7.79
2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15
5 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15
7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16
10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
