Dec 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.06 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.21 8.19 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.13 8.10 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.10 8.08 6 MONTHS 8.03/8.06 8.05 9 MONTHS 7.83/7.88 7.86 1 YEAR 7.78/7.81 7.80 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 10 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)