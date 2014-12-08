Dec 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.06 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.21 8.19
2 MONTHS 8.06/8.13 8.10
3 MONTHS 8.06/8.10 8.08
6 MONTHS 8.03/8.06 8.05
9 MONTHS 7.83/7.88 7.86
1 YEAR 7.78/7.81 7.80
2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36
3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20
4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17
10 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)