Dec 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.06 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.17/8.22 8.20
2 MONTHS 8.08/8.14 8.11
3 MONTHS 8.08/8.11 8.10
6 MONTHS 8.04/8.06 8.05
9 MONTHS 7.85/7.89 7.87
1 YEAR 7.78/7.80 7.79
2 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35
3 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19
4 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
7 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18
10 YEARS 7.13/7.22 7.18
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)