Dec 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.04 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 8.04/8.08 8.06 6 MONTHS 8.01/8.04 8.03 9 MONTHS 7.83/7.87 7.85 1 YEAR 7.74/7.76 7.75 2 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.12/7.13 7.13 7 YEARS 7.10/7.18 7.14 10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)