Dec 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.04 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.04/8.10 8.07 3 MONTHS 8.03/8.08 8.06 6 MONTHS 7.99/8.04 8.02 9 MONTHS 7.82/7.86 7.84 1 YEAR 7.73/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 3 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13 4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)