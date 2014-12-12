Dec 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.04 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18
2 MONTHS 8.04/8.10 8.07
3 MONTHS 8.03/8.08 8.06
6 MONTHS 7.99/8.04 8.02
9 MONTHS 7.82/7.86 7.84
1 YEAR 7.73/7.75 7.74
2 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30
3 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13
4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11
5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11
7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12
10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)