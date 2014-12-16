Dec 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17
3 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17
6 MONTHS 8.14/8.19 8.17
9 MONTHS 7.98/8.02 8.00
1 YEAR 7.91/7.95 7.93
2 YEARS 7.48/7.52 7.50
3 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35
4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33
5 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33
7 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34
10 YEARS 7.29/7.37 7.33
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
