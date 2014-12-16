Dec 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17 3 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17 6 MONTHS 8.14/8.19 8.17 9 MONTHS 7.98/8.02 8.00 1 YEAR 7.91/7.95 7.93 2 YEARS 7.48/7.52 7.50 3 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35 4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 5 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 7 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 10 YEARS 7.29/7.37 7.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)