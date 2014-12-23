Dec 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.14 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.12/8.20 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.09/8.14 8.12 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.14 8.12 9 MONTHS 7.88/7.92 7.90 1 YEAR 7.85/7.87 7.86 2 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44 3 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31 4 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 5 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 10 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)