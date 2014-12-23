Dec 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.14 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20
2 MONTHS 8.12/8.20 8.16
3 MONTHS 8.09/8.14 8.12
6 MONTHS 8.09/8.14 8.12
9 MONTHS 7.88/7.92 7.90
1 YEAR 7.85/7.87 7.86
2 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44
3 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31
4 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28
5 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28
7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29
10 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)