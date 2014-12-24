Dec 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.16 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.23 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17 3 MONTHS 8.09/8.15 8.12 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.16 8.13 9 MONTHS 7.90/7.94 7.92 1 YEAR 7.88/7.91 7.90 2 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 3 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 4 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 5 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 7 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)