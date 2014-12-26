Dec 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.14 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.12/8.19 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.10/8.15 8.13 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.14 8.12 9 MONTHS 7.89/7.92 7.91 1 YEAR 7.86/7.88 7.87 2 YEARS 7.45/7.47 7.46 3 YEARS 7.33/7.34 7.34 4 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 5 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 7 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 10 YEARS 7.27/7.34 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)