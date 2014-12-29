Dec 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.07 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.17 8.14 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 8.03/8.08 8.06 6 MONTHS 8.03/8.07 8.05 9 MONTHS 7.82/7.88 7.85 1 YEAR 7.81/7.82 7.82 2 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 3 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 4 YEARS 7.22/7.26 7.24 5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.21/7.27 7.24 10 YEARS 7.20/7.26 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)