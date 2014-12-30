Dec 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.00 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.10/8.16 8.13 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.03 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.95/8.00 7.98 9 MONTHS 7.76/7.81 7.79 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 4 YEARS 7.18/7.22 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.17/7.23 7.20 10 YEARS 7.16/7.22 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)