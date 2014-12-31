Dec 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.00 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.10/8.15 8.13
2 MONTHS 8.06/8.12 8.09
3 MONTHS 8.24/8.26 8.25
6 MONTHS 7.97/8.00 7.99
9 MONTHS 7.79/7.81 7.80
1 YEAR 7.76/7.77 7.77
2 YEARS 7.35/7.36 7.36
3 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
4 YEARS 7.19/7.23 7.21
5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
7 YEARS 7.17/7.24 7.21
10 YEARS 7.17/7.23 7.20
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
