Jan 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.01 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.09/8.15 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.07/8.13 8.10 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.28 8.27 6 MONTHS 7.97/8.01 7.99 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.85 7.83 1 YEAR 7.78/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 4 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.21/7.26 7.24 10 YEARS 7.21/7.26 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)