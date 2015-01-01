Jan 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.01 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.09/8.15 8.12
2 MONTHS 8.07/8.13 8.10
3 MONTHS 8.25/8.28 8.27
6 MONTHS 7.97/8.01 7.99
9 MONTHS 7.81/7.85 7.83
1 YEAR 7.78/7.80 7.79
2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38
3 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27
4 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
7 YEARS 7.21/7.26 7.24
10 YEARS 7.21/7.26 7.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
