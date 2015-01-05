Jan 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.99 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.15 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.04/8.11 8.08 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.26 8.24 6 MONTHS 7.95/7.99 7.97 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.82 7.80 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)