Jan 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.99 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.16 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.04/8.12 8.08 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.28 8.26 6 MONTHS 7.96/7.99 7.98 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.84 7.82 1 YEAR 7.76/7.77 7.77 2 YEARS 7.37/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)