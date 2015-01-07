Jan 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.98 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.06/8.14 8.10 2 MONTHS 8.02/8.09 8.06 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25 6 MONTHS 7.93/7.98 7.96 9 MONTHS 7.74/7.78 7.76 1 YEAR 7.70/7.73 7.72 2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 10 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)