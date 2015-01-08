Jan 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.04/8.12 8.08 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.06 8.03 3 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24 6 MONTHS 7.91/7.95 7.93 9 MONTHS 7.71/7.75 7.73 1 YEAR 7.68/7.70 7.69 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.10/7.14 7.12 4 YEARS 7.06/7.10 7.08 5 YEARS 7.06/7.09 7.08 7 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 10 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)