Jan 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.03/8.10 8.07 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.04 8.02 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.25 8.24 6 MONTHS 7.91/7.94 7.93 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.73 7.71 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 5 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06 7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)