Jan 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.92 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.02/8.10 8.06 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.02 7.99 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.23 8.21 6 MONTHS 7.87/7.92 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.68/7.71 7.70 1 YEAR 7.65/7.67 7.66 2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05 4 YEARS 6.98/7.02 7.00 5 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 7 YEARS 6.96/7.04 7.00 10 YEARS 6.96/7.04 7.00 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)