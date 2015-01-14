Jan 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.84 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.02 7.99 2 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 3 MONTHS 8.12/8.16 8.14 6 MONTHS 7.80/7.84 7.82 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.69 7.67 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 5 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)