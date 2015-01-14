Jan 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.84 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.02 7.99
2 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94
3 MONTHS 8.12/8.16 8.14
6 MONTHS 7.80/7.84 7.82
9 MONTHS 7.65/7.69 7.67
1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64
2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
3 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02
4 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96
5 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96
7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97
10 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
