Jan 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.84/7.89 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.79/7.86 7.83 3 MONTHS 8.00/8.04 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.69/7.73 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.53/7.56 7.55 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 3 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 4 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91 5 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91 7 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91 10 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)