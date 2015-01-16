Jan 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.84/7.91 7.88 2 MONTHS 7.77/7.83 7.80 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.03 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.72 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.50/7.52 7.51 2 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 3 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89 4 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83 7 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 10 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)