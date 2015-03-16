Mar 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.80/8.85 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.23 8.21 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.02 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.76 7.75 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.69 7.68 1 YEAR 7.66/7.67 7.67 2 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.12/7.19 7.16 10 YEARS 7.11/7.18 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)