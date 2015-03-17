Mar 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.67/8.75 8.71 2 MONTHS 8.08/8.16 8.12 3 MONTHS 7.92/8.00 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.76 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.63/7.68 7.66 1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)