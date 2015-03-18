Mar 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.68/8.72 8.70 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.15 8.13 3 MONTHS 7.94/7.98 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.74 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.66 7.64 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)