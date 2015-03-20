Mar 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.67 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.68 8.64 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.13 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.92 7.89 6 MONTHS 7.62/7.67 7.65 9 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56 1 YEAR 7.53/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 4 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 5 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 7 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03 10 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)