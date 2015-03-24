Mar 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.67 8.64 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.94 7.91 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.69 7.67 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.60 7.58 1 YEAR 7.56/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 3 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09 4 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04 5 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04 7 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 10 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)