Mar 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.70 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.61/8.69 8.65 2 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.93 7.89 6 MONTHS 7.64/7.70 7.67 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.61 7.58 1 YEAR 7.56/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.06/7.10 7.08 5 YEARS 7.06/7.09 7.08 7 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 10 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)