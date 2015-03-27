Mar 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.65/8.72 8.69 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.13 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.84/7.91 7.88 6 MONTHS 7.63/7.69 7.66 9 MONTHS 7.54/7.60 7.57 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 5 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 7 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)