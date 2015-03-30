Mar 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.71 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.89/8.94 8.92 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.95 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.71 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.56/7.62 7.59 1 YEAR 7.58/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 5 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 7 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 10 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)