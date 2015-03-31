Mar 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.42/7.50 7.46 2 MONTHS 7.43/7.50 7.47 3 MONTHS 7.44/7.52 7.48 6 MONTHS 7.43/7.49 7.46 9 MONTHS 7.42/7.48 7.45 1 YEAR 7.49/7.52 7.51 2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09 4 YEARS 7.03/7.07 7.05 5 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05 7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)