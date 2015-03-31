Mar 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.42/7.50 7.46
2 MONTHS 7.43/7.50 7.47
3 MONTHS 7.44/7.52 7.48
6 MONTHS 7.43/7.49 7.46
9 MONTHS 7.42/7.48 7.45
1 YEAR 7.49/7.52 7.51
2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
3 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09
4 YEARS 7.03/7.07 7.05
5 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05
7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06
10 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)