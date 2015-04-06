Apr 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.45 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.40/7.48 7.44 2 MONTHS 7.41/7.48 7.45 3 MONTHS 7.39/7.47 7.43 6 MONTHS 7.39/7.45 7.42 9 MONTHS 7.38/7.44 7.41 1 YEAR 7.45/7.48 7.47 2 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 3 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 4 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 5 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 7 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03 10 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)