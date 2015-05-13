May 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.55 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.57/7.63 7.60 2 MONTHS 7.53/7.59 7.56 3 MONTHS 7.51/7.57 7.54 6 MONTHS 7.50/7.55 7.53 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.55 7.53 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)