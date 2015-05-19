May 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.53/7.60 7.57 2 MONTHS 7.49/7.55 7.52 3 MONTHS 7.47/7.53 7.50 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 1 YEAR 7.49/7.51 7.50 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 10 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)