May 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.51/7.59 7.55 2 MONTHS 7.47/7.54 7.51 3 MONTHS 7.47/7.53 7.50 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.45/7.50 7.48 1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)