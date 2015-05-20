May 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.51/7.59 7.55
2 MONTHS 7.47/7.54 7.51
3 MONTHS 7.47/7.53 7.50
6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49
9 MONTHS 7.45/7.50 7.48
1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49
2 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14
4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12
5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12
7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
