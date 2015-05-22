May 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.50 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.47/7.55 7.51 2 MONTHS 7.45/7.52 7.49 3 MONTHS 7.44/7.50 7.47 6 MONTHS 7.45/7.50 7.48 9 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47 1 YEAR 7.47/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.10/7.14 7.12 4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 10 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)