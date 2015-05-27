US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.46/7.54 7.50 2 MONTHS 7.45/7.51 7.48 3 MONTHS 7.42/7.49 7.46 6 MONTHS 7.44/7.48 7.46 9 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47 1 YEAR 7.49/7.50 7.50 2 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial