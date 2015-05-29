May 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.47 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.41/7.49 7.45 2 MONTHS 7.40/7.48 7.44 3 MONTHS 7.40/7.47 7.44 6 MONTHS 7.41/7.47 7.44 9 MONTHS 7.41/7.47 7.44 1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48 2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 10 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)