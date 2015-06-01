Jun 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.45 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.41/7.46 7.44 2 MONTHS 7.41/7.46 7.44 3 MONTHS 7.41/7.46 7.44 6 MONTHS 7.41/7.45 7.43 9 MONTHS 7.42/7.47 7.45 1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48 2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)