Jun 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.50 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.34/7.42 7.38 2 MONTHS 7.37/7.44 7.41 3 MONTHS 7.39/7.45 7.42 6 MONTHS 7.45/7.50 7.48 9 MONTHS 7.45/7.51 7.48 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)