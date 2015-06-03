Jun 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.50 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.33/7.40 7.37 2 MONTHS 7.34/7.42 7.38 3 MONTHS 7.37/7.44 7.41 6 MONTHS 7.45/7.50 7.48 9 MONTHS 7.47/7.51 7.49 1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 5 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 7 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)