Jun 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.36/7.42 7.39 6 MONTHS 7.47/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 4 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 7 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 10 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)