BUZZ-India's UB Group firms surge on Heineken stake hike report
** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively
Jun 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.36/7.42 7.39 6 MONTHS 7.47/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 4 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 7 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 10 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. * EVRAZ: Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for t