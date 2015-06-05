Jun 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.33/7.40 7.37 3 MONTHS 7.36/7.42 7.39 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.48/7.53 7.51 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 4 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 5 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 7 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)