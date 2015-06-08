Jun 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35
2 MONTHS 7.34/7.40 7.37
3 MONTHS 7.37/7.42 7.40
6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49
9 MONTHS 7.48/7.52 7.50
1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57
2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32
3 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30
4 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29
5 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29
7 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31
10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)