Jun 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36 2 MONTHS 7.35/7.41 7.38 3 MONTHS 7.37/7.43 7.40 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.48/7.53 7.51 1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.26/7.34 7.30 10 YEARS 7.26/7.34 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)