Jun 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.53 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.33/7.41 7.37 2 MONTHS 7.37/7.43 7.40 3 MONTHS 7.39/7.44 7.42 6 MONTHS 7.49/7.53 7.51 9 MONTHS 7.52/7.56 7.54 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.32/7.34 7.33 4 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 7 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 10 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)