Jun 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36
2 MONTHS 7.36/7.41 7.39
3 MONTHS 7.39/7.43 7.41
6 MONTHS 7.47/7.51 7.49
9 MONTHS 7.52/7.57 7.55
1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60
2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
3 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34
4 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34
5 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34
7 YEARS 7.32/7.40 7.36
10 YEARS 7.32/7.40 7.36
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)