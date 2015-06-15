Jun 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.50 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.30/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.34/7.41 7.38 3 MONTHS 7.36/7.43 7.40 6 MONTHS 7.44/7.50 7.47 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 4 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 5 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 7 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 10 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)