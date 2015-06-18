Jun 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.36 7.33 2 MONTHS 7.33/7.40 7.37 3 MONTHS 7.36/7.42 7.39 6 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47 9 MONTHS 7.47/7.52 7.50 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)