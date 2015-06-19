Jun 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32
2 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36
3 MONTHS 7.36/7.42 7.39
6 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47
9 MONTHS 7.46/7.52 7.49
1 YEAR 7.52/7.55 7.54
2 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20
4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19
5 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19
7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20
10 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)